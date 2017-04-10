Tampa company racks up hundreds of complaints
Ashley Cooper is one of nearly 800 people who have contacted the Better Business Bureau in the last year over a missing t-shirt order. And we found buyers all over the country expressing frustration on Facebook pages, Dollar Tee Club Horror Stories and Boycott Dollar Tee Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
