Tampa business wants to help build border wall
The border wall is one of President Trump's big promises, and now the US government is gathering proposals from companies wanting to build it. At least three Bay Area companies have formally filed interest submissions with the feds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16)
|18 hr
|Aye Mon
|5
|Review: Gulf To Bay Pool Service (Oct '13)
|Thu
|Kelly35
|7
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 17
|Justice seeker
|233
|Teen murdered (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Rob
|128
|pain n other medications (Feb '15)
|Apr 14
|NeedDopeSamples
|5
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Apr 14
|NeedDopeSamples
|6
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC