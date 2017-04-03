Tampa bicyclist critically injured tu...

Tampa bicyclist critically injured turning into path of car on Nebraska, police said

17 hrs ago

A 53-year-old bicyclist was critically injured Monday when he was struck by a car while riding on North Nebraska Avenue, police said. Michael Peeples of Tampa was riding south near East Crawford Avenue about noon and tried to turn east into the Tampa Metro Clinic, traveling into the path of a southbound Nissan Maxima, according to Tampa police.

