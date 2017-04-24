Tampa Bay Symphony announces spring concerts
The spring concerts of the Tampa Bay Symphony, under music director and conductor Mark Sforzini, will feature Jeffrey Multer, violin soloist, in Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto. Multer is the concertmaster of The Florida Orchestra.
