Tampa Bay rents are soaring and hitting minorities the hardest

St. Petersburg Times

That's the conclusion of two separate reports on a growing rent affordability problem that is predicted to push more renters toward buying this year. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in St. Petersburg, which has seen an explosion in upscale apartment construction, has jumped 15.4 percent to $1,420 since the same time last year, according to the online apartment rental site Zumper.

