Tampa Bay rents are soaring and hitting minorities the hardest
That's the conclusion of two separate reports on a growing rent affordability problem that is predicted to push more renters toward buying this year. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in St. Petersburg, which has seen an explosion in upscale apartment construction, has jumped 15.4 percent to $1,420 since the same time last year, according to the online apartment rental site Zumper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|9 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|125
|'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11)
|22 hr
|2013 july
|305
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|Fri
|Tom
|96
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Thu
|Gfod
|227
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Oh yeah
|19
|beware martino mortgages (Oct '11)
|Mar 27
|Barbara Hutchins ...
|12
|3 arrested in undercover Asian massage parlor bust (Nov '07)
|Mar 24
|mikecan
|206
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC