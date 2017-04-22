Taliban Attack Targets Afghan Government Personnel

A Taliban attack on a mosque and a dining facility at Camp Shaheen outside Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan has killed "probably more than 50" friendly Afghan forces and civilians, a U.S. Central Command spokesman said during a Pentagon briefing. An Afghan National Army Mi-17 helicopter flies over the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e Sharif following a supply mission to an outpost at Qush Tappeh, Afghanistan.

