Taliban Attack Targets Afghan Government Personnel
A Taliban attack on a mosque and a dining facility at Camp Shaheen outside Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan has killed "probably more than 50" friendly Afghan forces and civilians, a U.S. Central Command spokesman said during a Pentagon briefing. An Afghan National Army Mi-17 helicopter flies over the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e Sharif following a supply mission to an outpost at Qush Tappeh, Afghanistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|Fri
|Not a Democrat
|1
|Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16)
|Thu
|Aye Mon
|5
|Review: Gulf To Bay Pool Service (Oct '13)
|Apr 20
|Kelly35
|7
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 17
|Justice seeker
|233
|Teen murdered (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Rob
|128
|pain n other medications (Feb '15)
|Apr 14
|NeedDopeSamples
|5
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Apr 14
|NeedDopeSamples
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC