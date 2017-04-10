Students involved in fight arrested, ...

Students involved in fight arrested, both armed

9 hrs ago

Tampa police say two Blake High school students who reportedly got into a fight on Wednesday morning, have been arrested after it was discovered that they were both armed. Blake High school was placed on lockdown during the incident.

