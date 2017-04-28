Soundgarden Kicks Off North American Tour Tonight in Tampa, FL
One of the most influential bands in rock music, Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum band Soundgarden will kick off their North American headlining tour tonight in Tampa, FL at WXTV Rockfest. The Pretty Reckless and Dillinger Escape Plan will support select dates.
