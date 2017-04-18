Self-driving cars could be on Tampa roads soon 47 mins ago
Dr. Dean Bushey, the chatty king of autonomous systems technology at Florida Polytechnic University, says you or someone you know -- or, more likely, someone cruising next to you on I-4 texting their Aunt Shirley behind the wheel -- will own a self-driving car by the year 2021. Flying cars? Never happened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Aye Mon
|5
|Review: Gulf To Bay Pool Service (Oct '13)
|15 hr
|Kelly35
|7
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 17
|Justice seeker
|233
|Teen murdered (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Rob
|128
|pain n other medications (Feb '15)
|Apr 14
|NeedDopeSamples
|5
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Apr 14
|NeedDopeSamples
|6
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC