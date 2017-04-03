Ruth: Suddenly shy Marco Rubio needs more than a new Tampa office
We'll probably need Sarah McLachlan warbling a few bars of Angel to get through this public service announcement in support of "The Marco Rubio Rescue" organization. Won't you please help find our poor, beleaguered and homeless junior senator a new Tampa office? Just a few pennies a day could make all the difference.
