Remains of Navy medic killed in Vietnam returned with honors to Tampa
Standing on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport, sisters Eileen Brady and Anne Moline held one another and watched as a flag-draped coffin rolled off Southwest Airlines Flight 4458 from Chicago. The coffin contained the remains of their brother, Mark V. Dennis, a 19-year-old Navy hospital corpsman during the Vietnam War in 1966 when he died in a helicopter attack.
