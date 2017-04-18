Proposed update to Tampa tree protection rules designed to add clarity, predictability

As a young lobbyist for the Builders Association of Greater Tampa, one of Bob Buckhorn's first tasks in the mid 1980s was to work on the city's evolving tree code - a subject that rarely fails to combine technical detail with passionate advocacy. An update of the city's tree and landscape code is headed to a City Council workshop Thursday, about a year behind the schedule City Hall set in late 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.