Pickup driver arrested in death of...

A 36-year-old driver is under arrest in connection with the death of a motorcyclist on Waters Avenue last month. Shawn Erik Lentz, 36, of Tampa, was arrested Sunday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death and filing a false report of a crime in connection with the March 5 fatal hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

