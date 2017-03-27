One suspect arrested in home invasion...

One suspect arrested in home invasion near USF campus

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Hillsborough County sheriff's detectives have arrested an 18-year-old Tampa man in connection with a home invasion that took place Friday near the University of South Florida campus, sheriff's officials said. Juan Antonio Bracero Jr. was arrested Saturday afternoon near Busch Boulevard and 16th Street in Tampa and charged with armed robbery, armed burglary, possession of marijuana and petit theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need help and I Mean need help 8 hr Usa lady 9
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Sat Iphonemodest552 125
News 'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11) Mar 31 2013 july 305
News Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08) Mar 31 Tom 96
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Mar 30 Gfod 227
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Mar 29 Oh yeah 19
beware martino mortgages (Oct '11) Mar 27 Barbara Hutchins ... 12
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at April 03 at 4:10AM EDT

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,663 • Total comments across all topics: 280,019,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC