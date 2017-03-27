One suspect arrested in home invasion near USF campus
Hillsborough County sheriff's detectives have arrested an 18-year-old Tampa man in connection with a home invasion that took place Friday near the University of South Florida campus, sheriff's officials said. Juan Antonio Bracero Jr. was arrested Saturday afternoon near Busch Boulevard and 16th Street in Tampa and charged with armed robbery, armed burglary, possession of marijuana and petit theft.
