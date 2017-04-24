Ominous question preceded Tampa man's...

Ominous question preceded Tampa man's murder charge: "Did you find her?"

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

As Hillsborough sheriff's deputies led him to a patrol car, blood spattered on his clothes and legs, Hector Acevedo asked an ominous question. "Did you find her?" the 24-year-old convicted felon asked, moments after his arrest Saturday on a weapons charge, according to a Tampa police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 17 hr Julios Lottery ti... 134
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes Apr 21 Not a Democrat 1
Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16) Apr 20 Aye Mon 5
Review: Gulf To Bay Pool Service (Oct '13) Apr 20 Kelly35 7
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Apr 17 Justice seeker 233
News Teen murdered (Jul '07) Apr 16 Rob 128
pain n other medications (Feb '15) Apr 14 NeedDopeSamples 5
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at April 24 at 3:33AM EDT

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,583 • Total comments across all topics: 280,547,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC