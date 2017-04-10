News 49 mins ago 9:00 a.m.Motorcyclis...

News 49 mins ago 9:00 a.m.Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Tampa

6 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A Tampa man was critically injured in a crash after another driver pulled out in front of the oncoming path of his motorcycle as he was riding on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Tuesday night. Joxel Lozada-Flores, 27, was riding eastbound on Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. when the driver of a PT Cruiser, Douglas Maine Jr.turned right onto the road and changed lanes into the motorcycle's path, according to the crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Tampa, FL

