News 14 mins ago 3:26 p.m.Mural to combat human trafficking dedicated in Tampa
Attorney General Pam Bondi and Tampa Police Chief Eric Ward will help dedicate a mural to raise awareness of human trafficking on Tuesday afternoon. The Junior League of Tampa initiated and funded the mural on a building at 603 E Cass Street in downtown Tampa.
