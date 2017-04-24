New push underway to improve Temple Terrace
The IMAGINE 2040: COMPREHENSIVE PLAN FOR TEMPLE TERRACE just received a gold-star rating from APA's Comprehensive Plan Standards for Sustaining Places Recognition Program Pilot. According to the plan, the city is looking to attract people work at USF and Tampa Executive Airport to Temple Terrace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
