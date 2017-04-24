Nestle Professional shutting down Tampa office, relocating employees
Nestle Professional has begun rolling out severance packages as it lays off 45 employees serving its downtown Tampa offices, smaller than expected when it first announce the pullout in November 2016. Nestle Professional, the food and beverage division of Nestle Global, is combining its food and beverage divisions and relocating operations to its headquarters in Solon, Ohio, and a branch in Thonotosassa.
