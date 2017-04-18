Need a ride in Tampa? Rent a Tesla
Getting around in Tampa just got a little fancier thanks to the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority, which is incorporating four leased Teslas into its public transportation plan. According to HART government relations specialist Caesar Hernandez, the luxury vehicles will be a part of the agency's HyperLINK program, which helps commuters eliminate the hassle of figuring out how to get home from the bus stop, and vice versa, by offering door-to-bus service within three miles of their house.
