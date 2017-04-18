Music Planner: Neil Diamond, Kenny G,...

Music Planner: Neil Diamond, Kenny G, Spring Jam, Record Store Day, Ronny Elliott

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

It can be easy these days to overlook Neil Diamond 's expansive catalog of hits, both his own and written for others. But then you pick up a collection like Neil Diamond 50 - 50th Anniversary Collection , a new 50-song retrospective released to commemorate the golden anniversary of his first hit, Solitary Man .

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Mon Justice seeker 233
News Teen murdered (Jul '07) Sun Rob 128
pain n other medications (Feb '15) Apr 14 NeedDopeSamples 5
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Apr 14 NeedDopeSamples 6
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Apr 14 Pro Bass Shop 9
News Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14) Apr 11 Big 3
News Local & State News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays... (Apr '07) Apr 11 Desirae Williamson 13
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,828 • Total comments across all topics: 280,412,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC