Morgan & Morgan's merger with West Tampa law firm has strategic purpose

Morgan & Morgan, the largest plaintiffs' law firm in Florida, is opening a new West Tampa office by merging with Prieto, Prieto, & Goan, P.A. Prieto, Prieto & Goan is a homegrown West Tampa law firm that has built a successful Spanish-speaking personal injury and first party insurance practice that services physicians.

