Morgan & Morgan's merger with West Tampa law firm has strategic purpose
Morgan & Morgan, the largest plaintiffs' law firm in Florida, is opening a new West Tampa office by merging with Prieto, Prieto, & Goan, P.A. Prieto, Prieto & Goan is a homegrown West Tampa law firm that has built a successful Spanish-speaking personal injury and first party insurance practice that services physicians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pain n other medications (Feb '15)
|12 hr
|NeedDopeSamples
|5
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|NeedDopeSamples
|6
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|18 hr
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Thu
|Daytona Biker
|232
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 11
|Big
|3
|Local & State News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays... (Apr '07)
|Apr 11
|Desirae Williamson
|13
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|133
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC