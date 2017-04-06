MASTERWORK to Address Art-Life Balance at Tampa International Fringe Festival
A painter struggles with her identity and ability to express herself as years pass and she becomes a wife and mother. Masterwork by Karissa Barber follows the artist from her Bohemian studio apartment to white picket fence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College?
|2 hr
|Tay
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|10 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|132
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|12 hr
|Jerralyn and Tiffany
|2
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|17 hr
|Justice seeker
|229
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|20 hr
|Jimmyduran
|5
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Apr 2
|Usa lady
|9
|'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|305
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC