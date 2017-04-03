March column: Commissioner Ken Hagan taking third bite at term-limits apple
County Commissioner Ken Hagan, speaking here at a business opening, has decided against running for mayor of Tampa when his term expires. [Times file, 2014] After months of mulling his political future and considering a run for mayor of Tampa, county Commissioner Ken Hagan this week settled on a jump to another county position - the District 2 commission seat representing northern Hillsborough, the university area and Brandon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|1 hr
|Rubios Frijoles
|133
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|7 hr
|Daytona Biker
|230
|College?
|Apr 7
|wtf
|2
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 6
|Jerralyn and Tiffany
|2
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Apr 6
|Jimmyduran
|5
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Apr 2
|Usa lady
|9
|'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|305
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC