Look what Uber did: Longtime Hillsbor...

Look what Uber did: Longtime Hillsborough County faces extinction

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A Hillsborough County board that regulates taxis and waged a years-long war against Uber is on track to be abolished by the state Legislature. Decried by opponents as unnecessary and out-of-date, the Hillsborough County Public Transportation Commission has been at the center of controversy over ridesharing companies such as Uber and Lyft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08) 10 hr Pamlea 15
pain n other medications (Feb '15) Thu spammer 6
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Apr 27 Flea your povery 136
News Lunsford drops suit against Citrus Sheriff (Mar '08) Apr 25 fartlord420 14
Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12) Apr 25 Pasco resident 12
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes Apr 21 Not a Democrat 1
Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16) Apr 20 Aye Mon 5
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,358 • Total comments across all topics: 280,657,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC