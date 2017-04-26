Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2017 Results
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. today reported first quarter net earnings available to common shareholders of $6.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2016. During the first quarter of 2017, the Company completed its acquisition of Reltco, Inc. and National Assurance Title, Inc. , two nationwide title agencies under common control based in Tampa, Florida, and incurred merger-related costs of $516 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share.
