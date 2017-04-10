List of post offices and time

List of post offices and time

Below is a listing of post offices in the Tampa area that will be open later than 5 p.m. on tax filing day. Construction surrounding the Tampa International Airport could cause traffic delays at the Tampa Main Post Office at 3501 Bessie Coleman Blvd. in Tampa.

