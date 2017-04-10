LIST: Big concerts coming to Tampa in 20177 mins ago
Some pretty big names are coming to Tampa in 2017 and we have a full list of what shows are happening and where. Flip through the photos to see the biggest concerts, like Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty and more coming to the Bay area this year.
