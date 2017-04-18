Lesbian Teacher BANS All Crucifix Necklaces From Her ClassroomNow She's In Trouble
A high school teacher in Tampa, Florida has come straight out and forbidden many of her Christian students from wearing any cross necklaces in her classroomA very bold move on her part And a very stupid one, because her own school district is now investigating the claim. It was the Liberty Counsel, a nonprofit organization who's particular focus involves cases having to deal with constitutional law, that was fast to react to the obvious infringement of personal rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|Fri
|Not a Democrat
|1
|Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16)
|Apr 20
|Aye Mon
|5
|Review: Gulf To Bay Pool Service (Oct '13)
|Apr 20
|Kelly35
|7
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 17
|Justice seeker
|233
|Teen murdered (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Rob
|128
|pain n other medications (Feb '15)
|Apr 14
|NeedDopeSamples
|5
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Apr 14
|NeedDopeSamples
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC