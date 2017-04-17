Korean-Americans in Tampa Bay worry about friends, family in homeland Read Story Eric Glasser

Chinese tourists try to catch a glimpse of North Korean soldiers from a boat on the Yalu river near Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, on April 16, 2017. Dandong city is the main crossing point to North Korea, and every day hundreds of tourists embark on small boats for a cruise on the Yalu border river and a fleeting glimpse of another world.

