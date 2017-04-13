Join Ann Kelly At The Best Of Tampa Bay
How do you say no to an evening under the stars along the sparkling Tampa Riverwalk, accented with more than 50 of the best restaurants and caterers, along with wine, liquor and craft beer tastings? You don't! The Best of Tampa Bay, presented by Raymond James returns to grounds of the Straz Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, April 29th and you have my personal invitation to an evening you won't forget. Especially if you're lucky enough to have a VIP ticket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUV-FM Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Tue
|Big
|3
|Local & State News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays... (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Desirae Williamson
|13
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 10
|Justice seeker
|231
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|133
|College?
|Apr 7
|wtf
|2
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Apr 6
|Jimmyduran
|5
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Apr 2
|Usa lady
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC