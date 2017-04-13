Join Ann Kelly At The Best Of Tampa Bay

How do you say no to an evening under the stars along the sparkling Tampa Riverwalk, accented with more than 50 of the best restaurants and caterers, along with wine, liquor and craft beer tastings? You don't! The Best of Tampa Bay, presented by Raymond James returns to grounds of the Straz Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, April 29th and you have my personal invitation to an evening you won't forget. Especially if you're lucky enough to have a VIP ticket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUV-FM Saint Petersburg.