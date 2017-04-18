John Morgan charms Tampa Tiger Bay Cl...

John Morgan charms Tampa Tiger Bay Club with talk of Jesus, getting drunk

St. Petersburg Times

In nearly 90 minutes before an overflow crowd Friday, John Morgan politicized Jesus, sprinkled in assorted profanities, suggested pharmaceutical companies "are in the business of premeditated murder" and talked unapologetically about getting drunk. By the end of the Tampa Tiger Bay Club luncheon, even the few Republicans in the room confessed to being thoroughly charmed by the wealthy, personal injury lawyer with the Kentucky drawl mulling a run for governor.

