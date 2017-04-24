It's not just hot, it's record-breaking hot in Tampa Bay for the month of April
Children cool off at the Curtis Hixon Park fountains in Tampa. SaturdayAfA A A A A s scorching heat broke records in Tampa Bay for the month of April, with the temperature at the Tampa International Airport reaching 96 degrees according to the National Weather Service in Ruskin.
