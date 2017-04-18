Investors buying older homes near Downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Investors are now going door to door in one Tampa neighborhood, offering cash for homes with no questions asked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|8 hr
|Not a Democrat
|1
|Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16)
|Thu
|Aye Mon
|5
|Review: Gulf To Bay Pool Service (Oct '13)
|Thu
|Kelly35
|7
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 17
|Justice seeker
|233
|Teen murdered (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Rob
|128
|pain n other medications (Feb '15)
|Apr 14
|NeedDopeSamples
|5
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Apr 14
|NeedDopeSamples
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC