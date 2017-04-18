Invasive lizard that can eat cats taking root in Florida
TAMPA, FL - It's mean, 4 feet long, hungry and invading Florida. The Tegu, a large lizard that is popular as an exotic pet, can be a major pest when pet owners realize they're in for a little more than they bargained for.
