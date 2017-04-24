Interview with Scott Gault of the Bank of Tampa
Scott Gault, Pinellas County Market President for the Bank of Tampa describes the Bank of Tampa's regional footprint and what sets the locally-owned community bank apart from larger, national financial institutions.
