Infant left in hot car while mom paid fine
A Tampa woman has been arrested after she reportedly left her infant in the car while she went inside of the Hillsborough County Courthouse to pay a fine on Friday, April 21. Friday afternoon, an off-duty Plant City police officer was flagged down by concerned citizens who noticed an infant left in an unattended vehicle. The police officer observed the infant sitting inside of the black vehicle that was turned off and says the infant was showing signs of distress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|24 min
|Lottery Traitors
|135
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|Apr 21
|Not a Democrat
|1
|Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16)
|Apr 20
|Aye Mon
|5
|Review: Gulf To Bay Pool Service (Oct '13)
|Apr 20
|Kelly35
|7
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 17
|Justice seeker
|233
|Teen murdered (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Rob
|128
|pain n other medications (Feb '15)
|Apr 14
|NeedDopeSamples
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC