Infant left in hot car while mom paid fine

A Tampa woman has been arrested after she reportedly left her infant in the car while she went inside of the Hillsborough County Courthouse to pay a fine on Friday, April 21. Friday afternoon, an off-duty Plant City police officer was flagged down by concerned citizens who noticed an infant left in an unattended vehicle. The police officer observed the infant sitting inside of the black vehicle that was turned off and says the infant was showing signs of distress.

