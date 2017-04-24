Infant left in hot car while mom paid...

Infant left in hot car while mom paid fine

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

A Tampa woman has been arrested after she reportedly left her infant in the car while she went inside of the Hillsborough County Courthouse to pay a fine on Friday, April 21. Friday afternoon, an off-duty Plant City police officer was flagged down by concerned citizens who noticed an infant left in an unattended vehicle. The police officer observed the infant sitting inside of the black vehicle that was turned off and says the infant was showing signs of distress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 24 min Lottery Traitors 135
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes Apr 21 Not a Democrat 1
Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16) Apr 20 Aye Mon 5
Review: Gulf To Bay Pool Service (Oct '13) Apr 20 Kelly35 7
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Apr 17 Justice seeker 233
News Teen murdered (Jul '07) Apr 16 Rob 128
pain n other medications (Feb '15) Apr 14 NeedDopeSamples 5
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,040 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC