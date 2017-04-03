How to attend Viola Davis' free lectu...

How to attend Viola Davis' free lecture at USF tonight

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Home Page tampabay.com

Viola Davis is scheduled to speak at the University of South Florida Sun Dome tonight. The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Home Page tampabay.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) 3 hr Jimmyduran 5
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 11 hr Iphonemodest552 128
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Tue Daytona Biker 228
Need help and I Mean need help Apr 2 Usa lady 9
News 'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11) Mar 31 2013 july 305
News Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08) Mar 31 Tom 96
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Mar 29 Oh yeah 19
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at April 05 at 2:52PM EDT

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,404 • Total comments across all topics: 280,090,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC