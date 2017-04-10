Hillsborough parents, at least those sending emails, do not like planned changes to school hours
Parents who responded to the Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins' call for comments about proposed changes to the bell schedule are, for the most part, unhappy about the plan. A review of more than 400 emails sent to the district last week showed the comments were against the plan by a margin of four to one compared with those in favor.
