HART moves forward with driverless shuttles for Tampa Read Story Emerald Morrow

HART moves forward with driverless shuttles for Tampa

8 hrs ago

TAMPA, Fla. The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority is moving forward with plans to place two, low-speed autonomous shuttles on the roads in Tampa to move people between downtown and the Marion Transit Center.

