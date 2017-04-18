Great-Day-TB 9 mins ago 11:55 a.m.Tampa's Best Party

Join in on " Tampa's Best Party !" On April 29th , this all-you-can-eat food and drink extravaganza boasts more than 50 participants including Tampa Bay's finest restaurants and caterers, and wine, liquor and craft beer tastings. Also, enjoy full open bars and 5 live bands for one all-inclusive price! Since its inception 32 years ago, Best of Tampa Bay, the Straz Center's signature fundraising event, has generated more than $2.5 million for arts education programs.

