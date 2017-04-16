Four classic activities for Easter
A big Easter morning breakfast will be served at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga following the Easter Sunday Sunrise Service at Fort Ticonderoga. Everyone is welcome to join the celebrations on Easter morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|Justice seeker
|233
|Teen murdered (Jul '07)
|16 hr
|Rob
|128
|pain n other medications (Feb '15)
|Apr 14
|NeedDopeSamples
|5
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Apr 14
|NeedDopeSamples
|6
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 11
|Big
|3
|Local & State News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays... (Apr '07)
|Apr 11
|Desirae Williamson
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC