Florida man pleads guilty to Inauguration Day rioting

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to charges of felony rioting and assault on a police officer for participating in Inauguration Day rioting in Washington. Prosecutors said in a statement Friday that 31-year-old Dane Powell of Tampa, Florida, is the first person to plead guilty to felony charges in connection with the events.

