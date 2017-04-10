Firefighters monitoring brush fire of...

Firefighters monitoring brush fire off West Shore Boulevard

17 hrs ago

That black plume of smoke over the waters of Tampa Bay is another brush fire, according to Tampa Fire Rescue, which broke out Friday afternoon west of S West Shore Boulevard. The fire does not threaten any property and no one was been injured, said Tampa Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Penny.

