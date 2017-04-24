Fire destroys apartment building, damages others in USF area
A stubborn fire that tore through a Tampa apartment building late Friday had Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews battling flames for about 90 minutes. Large flames and thick smoke poured from the collapsed roof of a two-story building in the Cordova Apartments, at 12702 University Club Drive, Fire Rescue spokesman Corey Dierdorff said.
