Editorial: USF uses big data well to help students succeed
The University of South Florida, using sophisticated software, is making a concerted push to identify students who are having trouble and quickly intervene to help. In a university teeming with 30,000 undergraduates, where the average freshman's GPA exceeds 4.0, it would be easy for struggling students to get lost and drop out.
