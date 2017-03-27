Editorial: Laws that get homeowners booted over fees need changing
The case of Tina and Luis Lopez, who are on the verge of losing their home of 12 years over a $150 payment to their homeowners' association, exposes a system bereft of fairness and proportion. Even common sense went out the window in the Kafka-like series of events that put the home of this innocent Riverview couple and their two children on the auction block.
