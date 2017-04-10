Editorial: DOT 'reset' can't be a stall
While it's good to hear the Florida Department of Transportation offering a brief but encouraging glimpse this week of what's involved in its so-called "reset" of the controversial Tampa Bay Express interstate plan, the time-out cannot become a stall tactic. A fire sparked by an overheated lawn mower.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pain n other medications (Feb '15)
|Fri
|NeedDopeSamples
|5
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Fri
|NeedDopeSamples
|6
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Fri
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 13
|Daytona Biker
|232
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 11
|Big
|3
|Local & State News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays... (Apr '07)
|Apr 11
|Desirae Williamson
|13
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|133
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC