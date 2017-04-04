'Drunk' teacher busted for making young teen drive her to Waffle House
Police say a Florida teacher faces charges after convincing her boyfriend's teenage son to drive her to a Waffle House because she was "too drunk." Terra Virgin, 32, was arrested on Sunday night for child neglect and allowing an unauthorized minor to drive in Tampa, Florida, the Palm Beach Post reported .
