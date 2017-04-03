Drunk teacher arrested for letting kid drive

Tampa Police arrested a 32-year-old high school math teacher on child neglect charges for letting a 14-year-old boy drive while she was drinking. According to police, Terra Virgin said she had 5 drinks and was too drunk to drive when she and the 14-year-old were pulled over near the intersection of Kennedy Boulevard and Westland Avenue around 11:15 Sunday night.

